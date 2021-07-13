crime

The house of a senior government official is said to have been searched by police.

Contacted for confirmation, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said:

“At this time I am unable to confirm or deny anything based upon our prevailing laws. Section 51 of the Proceeds of Crime Act Chapter 11:27 makes it an offence for a tipping off as well as the Police Service Act Chapter 15:01 as amended by the Miscellaneous Provisions Act No 25 of 2019. Further to which, Section 23 of the Financial Intelligence Unit Act Chapter 72:01 makes it an offence for disclosure of information.”

Man to face court for threatening lives of President, Prime Minister

A Princes Town man who allegedly threatened the lives of President Paula-Mae Weekes and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by phone is to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Vinu Dallsingh, 65, was charged with the offence of misuse of telephone facilities on July 9.

On May 6, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Emergency 999 Command Centre, St James, received a call threatening the lives of the President and the Prime Minister, the Police Service said in a statement yesterday.

Rowley gets his jab

“I took the vaccine that was available.” This was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s quip after he received his delayed jab yesterday.

Rowley said he was happy to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Concern as T&T-linked pharmacists jailed in England

President of the Pharmacy Board, Andrew Rahaman, says some pharmacists in Trinidad and Tobago purchase pharmaceutical drugs through illegitimate means despite the board’s stance against this practice.

Rahaman was reacting yesterday to reports that two pharmacists had been jailed in England for illegally supplying prescription sleeping pill Zolpidem valued at £600,000 to a mystery buyer in this country.

‘Help is coming’

Help is coming for a family of 17 who lost all their possessions when a rainstorm hit La Horquetta last week.

Among them are seven children.

Yesterday afternoon, Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox met with Alexis Ramdhanee and members of her family.

They gave Ramdhanee and her family the assurance that they would be receiving aid from the State.

Lutchmedial ‘unafraid’, defends tax exemption

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial has disclosed that she applied for a tax exemption to purchase a vehicle.

She said she was not afraid of criticism because she works and was entitled to her benefits, unlike Government ministers who were “derelict in their duty”.

She was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.

