Nineteen spent shells were found at the scene of a shooting on Monday night in Sangre Grande.
However, the 23-year-old victim was able to successfully evade his shooters by running through the yards of his neighbours, and sustained only minor injuries.
The incident took place at about 10pm along Hibiscus Drive, Sangre Grande.
The police were told the man was in the gallery of his home when he observed two masked men walking up to his house.
They were both armed with guns.
The victim immediately ran for his life, to evade his attackers, and he heard several gunshots.
However, he was able to reach the safety of his neighbour’s home and the police were notified.
A team of officers led by Cpl Osouna from the Sangre Grande CID and Eastern Division Task Force.
CSI Seized 19 spent shells on the scene.