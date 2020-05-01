Homeless in a pandemic

A family of three is now homeless following a fire at their Hill Top Drive, Springvale, Claxton Bay home yesterday.
Raymond Gajadhar said no one was at home when the incident occurred.
“I was in Tabaquite taking care of my mother who is diabetic, when I received a call from one of my neighbours saying my house was on fire. By the time I reached there everything was burnt to the ground.”
He said based on the information he received, the fire started around 10 a.m. when someone in the neighbourhood lit a fire on their property, which then spread across to his as a result of the wind and the dry vegetation.
He added that despite their best effort officers from the Savonetta Fire Station could not save his wooden home as well as another wooden house in his yard, which was unoccupied.
“We lost everything, fridge stove, clothes, foodstuff. I don’t know how I’m going to take care of my wife and six-year-old daughter.”
In addition to the two houses, a car parked on the roadway was razed while a truck, also parked nearby, was partially damaged.
Gajadhar said he would be thankful for any assistance, as small as it is, people would be willing to offer.
Persons interested in helping can contact the family at 289-4494.