A man was struck by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday in San Fernando.
Just before daybeak, a man attempting to cross the Cross Crossing Interchange was struck by a Ford Ranger.
The victim, who motorists and police said was a homeless man, was killed almost instantly.
Police said he was not yet identified and are seeking the public's help to contact his relatives, or identify him.
Officers of the San Fernando Police interviewed the driver of the pickup, and impounded the vehicle.
On Monday morning, a woman was killed as she attempted to cross the Solomon Hochoy Highway in the vicinity of Freeport.
Police suspect she is a Venezuelan woman, but she carried no identification, up to Tuesday morning, no one had as yet come forward to report a missing person or identify the body.
Anyone with information can contact 555, 999, send a what's app text to Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith at 482-4279, or use the TTPS app.