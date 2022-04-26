St Joseph police are investigating a report that a 48-year-old woman was raped and threatened.
The incident took place on Sunday night at an abandoned house in the district.
The victim told police that she had been displaced the week prior.
During that time she had a conversation with the suspect, who told her she could stay with him in an abandoned structure on Sunday.
She said she went to the building at about midday.
At about 7.30 p.m., she was preparing to go to sleep on a mattress at the home, when she was confronted by the suspect who demanded sex.
The woman told the police she refused.
The man then assaulted her and threatened her.
When she attempted to scream, he told the woman he would kill her if she made any further noise.
He then raped the woman.
The man told the woman to go lock the gate to the yard, but she ran away to seek help.
People in the area helped the woman to St Joseph Police Station where a report was made.