Rio Claro gun and marijuana

Photo from TTPS social media page. 

A homemade shotgun and $438,000 worth in marijuana were seized on Sunday following a raid by police in Rio Claro.

A 42-year-old man who was held following the exercise, is assisting police with investigations.

According to police reports, at 1.45 p.m. on Sunday, Inter-Agency Task Force Police (IATF) officers executed a search warrant at the Brothers Road home of the suspect. They allegedly found and seized one homemade shotgun and 29.2 kilogrammes of marijuana. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $438,000.

The items were seized and taken into evidence and is being processed by crime scene experts. The suspect could face possession of firearm and marijuana and trafficking charges.

Constable Dookie is continuing investigations into the matter.

