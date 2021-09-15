Two homemade shotguns were found in Princes Town during an anti-crime exercise conducted by officers of the Southern Division on Tuesday.
A team of police officers went to Post Office Trace, New Grant.
While there PC Isaac searched a bushy area approximately 300 feet off the roadway and found a white crocus bag.
The bag contained two homemade shotguns and a 12-gauge cartridge.
No one was arrested and investigations are continuing.
The exercise, which took place between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass, and Insp Phillip.
It was supervised by Cpl Sookdeo and included officers of the Southern Division Operations and Intelligence Unit.