shotguns

Two homemade shotguns were found in Princes Town during an anti-crime exercise conducted by officers of the Southern Division on Tuesday.

A team of police officers went to Post Office Trace, New Grant. 

While there PC Isaac searched a bushy area approximately 300 feet off the roadway and found a white crocus bag.

The bag contained two homemade shotguns and a 12-gauge cartridge.

No one was arrested and investigations are continuing.

The exercise, which took place between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., was coordinated by Snr Supt Lucia Winchester, ASP Ramdass, and Insp Phillip.

It was supervised by Cpl Sookdeo and included officers of the Southern Division Operations and Intelligence Unit.

