Searches were conducted over the weekend in Tobago at former and present employees of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) with respect to the audio recording of two top THA officials allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda purposes.
The home of a recently retired Tobago House of Assembly official was searched by members of the White-Collar Crime Unit and members of the Anti Corruption Bureau of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
According to the search warrant, obtained by the Express, which was served at the official’s home, the police were looking for, among other things, contract payment details, internal memorandums, minutes of meetings and any and all information from cellphones, SIM cards and SD cards, images, calendars, phone books contacts, Wi-Fi information, GPS information, Internet history and cyber data.
The search warrant further said the duration of official’s employment by the Tobago House of Assembly afforded reasonable grounds to suspect that she was hired and allegedly paid from the Tobago House of Assembly funds for the sole purpose of carrying on an alleged propaganda machinery which will afford evidence as to the commission of an indictable offence namely conspiracy to defraud the state contrary to common law.
Assistant Commissioner of Police White Collar Crime Unit, Wendell Lucas said, searches continue on the island.
“Along with the homes of other persons who are employed in the Tobago Division (THA). The officers are currently on the field conducting further searches, and investigations into the matter,” Lucas said.
Acting Deputy Commissioner of Police Intelligence Curt Simon said search warrants were obtained to search the homes of other THA employees and that remains ongoing.
“I do know that a number of residences were in fact searched and the investigation is ongoing,” Simon said.
The controversial audio recording began circulating on May 23, where two top THA officials were heard allegedly conspiring to use public funds for propaganda purposes. Since then Chief Secretary Farley Augustine confirmed the audio recording was over one year old, and was in fact a strategic planning meeting. Augustine made the revelation on June 16, during a taped public briefing.
Attempts to contact the official via cellphone and WhatsApp yesterday were unsuccessful.