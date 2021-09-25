A police officer who was shot on Wednesday night remains in critical condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope.
The constable, who was last attached to the Homicide Bureau, suffered a gunshot wound to the right chest, and damage was sustained to his lungs and liver.
He had emergency surgery on Thursday and was expected to undergo surgery again last night.
The officer was shot around 10.15 p.m. on Wednesday, at a home in 11th Street, Barataria.
Investigators were told the officer and a woman were in the living room of their home when they got into an argument.
The confrontation became physical and he grabbed a knife.
The woman claimed the officer lunged at her, striking her left arm.
She said she picked up the officer’s licensed weapon, which was on a table, and shot at him once, striking him to the right side of the abdomen. He fell to the floor.
The police and Emergency Health Services were notified and a team of officers, led by ASP Pariman, Insp Hosein, Cpl Boney, PC Morris, WPC Borneo and PC Gopaul, responded.
The injured officer was taken to the Mt Hope hospital for treatment.
The woman has since been detained and is aiding police with enquiries.