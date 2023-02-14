The son of a police officer attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations was shot dead on Monday night.
Damion Blackwell, 21, was washing his car outside his Sixth Company Circular Road, Princes Town home when a man approached at around 9 p.m.
Blackwell, an employee at the South West Regional Health Authority, ran into the house, police said. But the gunman followed him, firing several shots.
The suspect ran off.
Blackwell was pronounced dead at the scene.
His mother is attached to the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 3.
Police are yet to determine a motive for the killing.