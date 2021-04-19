Marc Anthony Singh has been described as a brilliant and talented performer, artist and designer, who deserved to live in peace and love and not be made a victim of violence.
In a release on Thursday, the Coalition Advocating for Inclusion of Sexual Orientation (CAISO): Sex and Gender Justice offered condolences to Singh’s friends, family, and “all those who had the privilege of sharing in his light”.
Singh was stabbed to death on Tuesday.
Police were called around 6.30 p.m. to an apartment along Amethyst Drive West, El Dorado, where they found the body of the 27-year-old designer.
Singh, a national of Guyana, was a fashion designer and member of the LGBTQIA community. In the release, CAISO once again called for an end to homophobia and transphobia in this country.
“We insist that LGBTI+ violence be understood as a form of gender-based violence that must be taken seriously. While CAISO continues to work with vulnerable communities, the police, and other national stakeholders to address all forms of gender-based violence (which we know affect women and girls at unspeakable rates), we must also raise the alarm once again on the increasing vulnerability of LGBTI+ people, who experience violence disproportionately because of sexual orientation and gender identity. We are mindful of people’s increased vulnerabilities during the Covid-19 pandemic, which has heightened economic hardships for many. And in the broader landscape of national safety and security, we are certainly aware of the lack of access to justice of far too many people in our society, especially migrants who have limited access to protection on so many levels,” the release stated.
While it was noted that as of yesterday, Singh’s murder has yet to be classed as a hate crime, the group noted the “alarmingly low conviction rates” in this country that allow criminals to continue their attacks on the most vulnerable.
“We urge the police to launch a thorough investigation and deliver justice for Anthony and all who have been murdered. At the same time, we amplify our calls to the State to increase budgetary allocations and ensure that the Gender-Based Violence Unit (GBVU) is well resourced and equipped to provide support and effective services to victims of all forms of gender-based violence. We stand in love and solidarity with members of Trinidad and Tobago’s LGBTI+ communities and pledge to continue fighting for sex and gender justice,” the release stated.