Be prepared to work hard and long hours and remember that despite your qualifications everyone starts from the bottom.
This was among the list of advice from Colin Christian Dickson, a successful seafarer with over 20 years of experience.
Dickson’s advice, which he posted to his Facebook page which was shared multiple times, comes after hundreds of applicants turned out to be interviewed for the Royal Caribbean Group's Seafarer Recruitment Initiative at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) Port of Spain and South venues.
Last month the Ministry Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Royal Caribbean signed an MOU for the recruitment drive for close to 2,000 nationals to work on Royal Caribbean International, the cruise ship line. Royal Caribbean is making available to T&T nationals, thousands of jobs in over 500 categories catering to various skill levels.
Dickson, who was initially trained at The Trinidad and Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (TTHTI, before moving on to acquire his Master’s Degree at Heriot-Watt University now travels the globe.
He has worked on various cruise liners, including Royal Caribbean and Disney Cruise Line, holding various positions from captain to coordinator to manager. His latest promotion is as the Destinations Manager aboard Windstar Cruises, where he is now the subject matter expert for all destinations.
Dickson’s Facebook post stated – “For everyone wanting to work in the cruise industry please note: You work every single day while on assignment. Your work day is 10 hours minimum. 70 Hours work week minimum. You are on call 24/7 in case of emergency etcetera. Be tolerant because you work with nationalities from all around the world and it’s a zero-tolerance environment for violence and discrimination.
“Be professional. Hospitality comes from the heart. It’s not a robotic performance you put on. Your guests can spot authenticity from a distance, and a poor attitude too. Dining Room Team and State Room Attendants or Housekeeper your base salary is minimal. Gratuities (or tips) is how you generate your income. If your work is poor, guests have the right to revoke their gratuity -- it’s a raw reality. Experience is the mother of success in this job. You can have the highest degree; you usually have to start from the bottom and work your way up the ladder. Trust me it builds character,” He stated.
Dickson, in an interview with the Express said his post was not meant as to deter job seekers but to encourage and help them to understand what is expected as a seafarer so that they can embark on successful careers.
“I have seen a lot of crew members come on for their first month on board and they would be informed by their recruiter that they will be coming for a position and they had no clue about the intensity of the job because of how dynamic the industry is.
“When I worked as the payroll revenue analyst. I was in charge of compensation and I have seen first-hand that many are not aware about what they are signing up for. When you go out there it is not a bed of roses. You must understand right away that you are going out to work hard and probably harder than you have worked in any job in your entire life.
“I’ve seen a lot of crew members from Trinidad and other countries come on board and they cannot manage the intensity of the job and then they end up resigning and it’s a bad representation of the country. This is just me being honest. You don’t want to come across as lazy,” Dickson said.
Dickson besides a monthly salary of about US$50 monthly, a tip from guests is not always guaranteed. “If you have children, you are leaving them behind then you need to understand that it is a sacrifice you are making. You also need to understand salaries and compensation. Your salary is only US$50 per month. How you get paid is through tips which is approximately US$14.50 per person and sometimes the guests take away their tips if they are not happy with your performance. So those are some of the raw realities.
“We see crew members working hard and the guests seldom tip especially for Royal Caribbean and these budget cruise lines guests hardly tip you because they think you are getting a full salary from the company and this is not the case.
“Remember all you are getting from the company is a stipend and you earn your money based on tips. You need to be aware of this so that you don’t go in with an expectation and get disappointed,” Dickson said.
Dickson had this advice for job seekers. “What ever you do, do with all your heart. This is the advice Nelson Mandela gave to me, when I served him at the Trinidad Hilton in 204.”
Dickson has since updated his Facebook post with the following information.
You are mandated to be fully vaccinated for everything, Covid-19 and Booster, Yearly Flu Shots, Yellow Fever and the list goes on.
You have a detailed medical including a blood panel, ECG, Hearing, Visual, etc to do, Dr Stewart Millar on Pembroke Street is the designated physician in Trinidad and Tobago.
Every seafarer is mandated to have their STCW, please be able to swim, float or thread water. Don’t have a phobia for large masses of water because you have to get in the Ocean or Olympic size pool and flip a life raft and get into life jackets and immersion suits. Basic First Aid and Fire Fighting makes up part of the training. Safety is a big deal!
It allows you to travel and expand your mind beyond your wildest dreams, but you’ve got to put in the work. It’s no bed of roses.
All the best and only do it if you love it. Everything else will fall into place.
PS… set clear goals and have vision