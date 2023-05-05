WASHINGTON – The Howard University Board of Trustees today announced the list of recipients who will receive honorary doctorate degrees from the University in 2023. The degrees will be granted during the 155th Commencement Convocation on the main campus of Howard University’s Upper Quadrangle at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Honorary recipients include Congressman James E. Clyburn; education benefactors Martha and Bruce A. Karsh; Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Christopher Rowley, health sciences trailblazer A. Eugene Washington; and corporate director Benaree Pratt Wiley.
“Our 2023 honorees are among the leaders in their respective fields, in no small part due to their commitment to our collective humanity and building a better society for us all,” said Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick, president of Howard University. “Truth and service have been major elements to their lives both personally and professionally, which makes this year’s honorary degree recipients exceedingly qualified to join the Class of 2023. As we celebrate our 155th Commencement Convocation, we want to spotlight our honorees for their tireless work at Howard University and across the world. They have repeatedly shown and proven their capacity to improve the world, and we honor them for their efforts.”