Bar owners and operators had their hopes dashed as the Covid-19 restrictions in their sector remained following the Prime Minister’s address on Saturday.
During the press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s to update on Covid-19 in this country, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called for those in the area of recreation and entertainment to exercise further patience.
The Prime Minister however announced the return of in-house dining at restaurants with seating of groups not exceeding ten people.
He also said that food will be allowed to be consumed at cinemas. At the last press conference at which the Prime Minister spoke two weeks ago, he announced that cinemas could have been re-opened without the consumption of food or drink. This was met with cinema operators opting to remain closed until the lifting of this restriction.
Rowley also on Saturday announced that sporting teams engaged in national and international competition could return to activity. There are to be no spectators but support staff and parents who have to be present will be in groups of no more than ten people.
Caribbean Airlines will also be allowed to increase flights, Rowley said, based on demand. Places of worship will now be allowed to operate for 90 minutes instead of one hour, he added.
Rowley said there would be no changes in the education sector.
The same was said in the area of recreation and entertainment. Rowley said, “People who operate bars are anxious to open their bars but I simply want to say that when we are called upon to restrict the activities that we engaged in, we just had to prioritize and entertainment and recreation were areas that we had to give up if we were going to keep health, water food production, construction, manufacturing. So for a little while longer we would hold the current situation. We have not shut down entertainment at bars, we simply have a restriction. The restriction is that you can be serviced but you are not to congregate.”
He added, “The reason for that is not because we are against beers and rum it is because beers and rum are available away from bars because if you really have to have, it’s available but when you go to the bars there’s another component, that is, it is to congregate that social congregation that’s what happens there and the information both local and foreign which indicated that that is an activity which has facilitated the spread, unfortunately those are the facts. So we’re saying for the moment we are going to have to give up that exposure. We’ve taken the exposure elsewhere but we’re going to have to be a little more patient with that.”