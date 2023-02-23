Energy Minister Stuart Young believes there is significant interest in the Point a Pierre refinery following Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement that it was available for use by an international investor.
Young rubbished suggestion that the offer was solely for Guyana saying while in the spirit of Caricom Guyana was offered the option it was aimed at the international audience at the recently concluded Guyana international energy conference.
According to Young, following the announcement there were many company representatives expressing interest.
He admitted there would be engineering challenges in operating a refinery mothballed for almost five years.
The Point a Pierre refinery was shut down in 2018 after the government said it was a financial disaster and could no longer afford to carry it.
Fuel Prices
On the issue that fuel prices at the pump Young acknowledged that the international prices had decline and said there are continuous calculations between the ministries of Finance and Energy on whether there is a need to drop gas prices. However no decision has been made.