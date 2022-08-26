Mother of seven-year-old Mc Kenzie Hope Rachier has been charged with her murder.
Deniel Rachier, 25 of Palo Seco, is expected to appear before a Siparia magistrate on Friday to face the charge.
The charge was laid by constable Bhola of Homicide Region III.
On Sunday, Mc Kenzie Hope Rachier’s body was found on a mattress at No 7 Road, Palo Seco.
A woman told police that last Friday she left with a male friend who came to take her to a supermarket. She said she went for a drive, had ice-cream and asked to be taken to a mosque in Claxton Bay where she spoke to an iman and ask that he accompany her to where she lived.
An autopsy stated the cause of Hope’s death as manual strangulation.