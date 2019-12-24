A family in Arima is praying for a Christmas miracle – to be reunited with their missing son.
Marlon Burke Jr, 19, was reported missing after visiting a friend’s house last month.
His family received a call saying that the teenager had been kidnapped for ransom.
His father, Marlon Burke Sr, told the Express that he heard a voice in the background which was familiar.
“I received a call from an unknown number stating that they wanted a ransome. I asked about my son and I heard a voice which sounded like him. Then the call dropped and I tried calling back but there was no answer. Another family member received a similar call but that call also dropped,” he said.
Burke said there were no more calls.
He said the family was devastated and there was no reason to celebrate Christmas this year.
“My wife and daughters are sad and there will be no celebration this year. Yes, we are hoping for a miracle. At least some information. We want to know what happened to my son,” he said.
The family posted flyers on social media appealing to citizens to assisting in finding the teen.
But no one called with information.
“And we don’t have anything new in the police investigation,” he said.
The teen was wearing white vest, three-quarter pants and black Nike slippers.
Officers from the Malabar police station and Anti-Kidnapping Unit visited the family and are continuing investigations.
If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact 999, 800-TIPS, the Malabar Police Station at 643-2358 or the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at 623-6793