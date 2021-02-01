Special Operations Response Team (SORT) officers locked down parts of Sangre Grange on Sunday night in search of missing Andrea Bharatt.
The officers searched a house at Duranta Gardens and detained a man for questioning.
Four men were held on Sunday morning - three from Malabar and one from Petit Bourg.
Police have recovered Bharatt’s cellphone and bank cards.
The search has been extended to a forested area in Sangre Grande.
Bharatt, a 22-year-old clerk at the Arima Magistrates Court, was reported missing by her father, Randy Bharatt, on Friday night.
She was last seen entering a white Nissan Versa taxi at King Street, Arima, with a co-worker. She never returned to her home along the Arima Old Road.
Her father, Randolph Bharatt, called his daughter’s phone but a man answered saying she was not available.
The father pleaded to hear his child’s voice but the man responded, “This is about money. If you don’t pay the ransom I will cut off your daughter’s ears and send it to you.”
Contacted at daybreak on Monday, aunt Wendy Williams said, “No calls came last night. We waited all night. Family members are staying at two houses, her home at Arima Old Road and my house in Valencia because those are the two places she will go to.”
Williams said she was informed of the arrests. “I don’t know anyone of these people. Why did they do this to Andrea. She is a good, decent child. She does not deserve this. I want my baby to come home,” she cried.
Bharatt’s father is positive that his daughter will be found alive. He said he was thankful for the outpouring of love, prayers and support his family has received from strangers.
And if he can ask for one thing, it would be “to hear my daughter’s voice”.