Despite claims being made on social media that dozens of motorists had been ticketed for blowing their horns during a protest on Wednesday outside the Red House in Port of Spain, police said only three persons received fixed-penalty tickets at that location.
People had gathered outside the Red House on Abercromby Street as the House of Representatives debated a motion to extend the current state of emergency.
Citizens not in agreement with the extension were encouraged by the Opposition to drive past the Red House and “blow your horns” in support.
Media personnel present at the Red House captured images of one person being issued a ticket for using his horn outside the Red House, as well as for using a cellphone while driving.
However, when the Express contacted officials at the Police Service yesterday, it was indicated that in total, three fixed-penalty tickets had been issued to motorists—two for using their horns, contrary to the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act, and one for using their phone while driving.
“The Police Service opted to take a softer approach yesterday, and while we may have spoken to several persons in traffic by the Red House about the illegality of their actions by blowing the horn, only two persons who persisted were issued tickets.
“There was no large number of persons who were issued tickets, as being reported,” the Express was told by senior officers in the Port of Spain Division.