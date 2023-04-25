Horror House

The house at Carlo Village, Penal where three family members were executed in their front yard this morning, was the scene of a murder a month ago.
At around 4 a.m. on Tuesday, killers pretending to be police officers forced three men to lie face down on the ground in a yard at Matura Avenue and executed them.
They were shot in their heads.
The triple murder victims have been identified by police as Anand Kumar, 43, Kishore Kumar, 18, and Rolly Hosein, 26.
On the night of March 26, and shot dead a man in his bed.
Narine Singh, 54, sat up in his bed as heard the glass louvre panes of a bedroom window in their apartment in Charlo Village being removed and called out, asking who it was.
The response was gunfire, and Singh, 54, fell back onto the mattress and died.
Police were told that security camera footage captured two men running out of the street and onto the SS Erin Road, where they entered a vehicle and sped off.
At their home on Monday, Singh’s wife, Mala Bajnathsingh, spoke to the media shortly after a crime scene investigator dusted the louvre panes and surrounding areas for fingerprints.
She cried as she recalled the last moments with her husband, who was asleep next to her when the gunmen came.
She wept even more as she said they had lived together in harmony for over 30 years and treasured each other.
Bajnathsingh said she was shocked and confused as to why he was killed, as there were no threats on his life.
The wife does not believe that the criminals tried to break in and commit a robbery, as no one attempted to enter their premises.
“It is unfair an innocent man just died just so. He does not meddle with anybody. Ask anybody around here and they will tell you how he is. That is not good what they do. They shouldn't kill my husband. He did not deserve to die. He was only 54 years old, he is a young man. This so unfair”, she wept. “We lived together and we never argued, never cussed one another. We always live good. This so wrong.”
The motive for the killings was not imemdiately known.
Singh’s wife said that her husband spent a quiet Sunday with her at home, cleaning up the yard and bathing the pet dog, Scooby Doo.
In the evening, the couple looked at the television, and then at around 9 p.m., they retired to bed.
At around midnight, they were asleep in the bed in their apartment on the ground floor of the house when she awakened to the sound of a louvre pane being forced open.
Singh called out “who is that dey”, and moments later, gunfire rang out.
Singh was hit several times in the abdomen, fell back onto the bed and died.
Tuesday's murders
The police say that at around 4.20a.m, they were contacted and went to the house where they were told that the family had been roused out of sleep by banging noises.
Two men, dressed in police tactical wear and shouting “police” asked for the three men to accompany them out of the house, where they were shot dead.
The motive for the killings was not immediately known.