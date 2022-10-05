A “BUNCH of delusional hypocrites”.
That’s how San Juan Barataria MP Saddam Hosein labelled Government MPs, as he mocked their suggestions to the population for cutting costs and for dealing with the increased economic hardship brought on by the budget.
Hosein said he listened in amazement to National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds as he said someone could take a maxi-taxi and drop off at Mount Hope hospital and receive a triple bypass surgery. Hinds had no idea how long people waited for surgeries in the public health system, Hosein said, adding that people have died waiting on heart surgery.
He said Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon spoke as though T&T were a “wonderland” in which all the industries were functioning well. But in reality many businesses had been shut down over the last two years and the only industry that had been flourishing was the scrap iron industry, which has since been closed by the Government, he said.
Hosein said the $1,500 in additional income obtained from the increase in the ceiling for income tax the Government was boasting about, boiled down to $4.10 a day, “which is not even enough to buy a doubles”.
He said the Government’s tips for saving money included “‘making sacrifices’; another tip was to use a coal pot instead of your stove; another tip was ‘to ride a bicycle to work’; (I could imagine the difficulty my friend from POS South (Keith Scotland) would have if he had to ride from Penal to the Hall of Justice”.
Another tip to deal with the gas hike was to avoid traffic by leaving home by 4 a.m. to reach work by 8 a.m, he noted. “And they tell you (the population) don’t complain about the increased price of the tickets to go Tobago unless you going there to meet your wife (not your ‘outside’ woman’),” Hosein stated, referring to statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley that the Government was not prepared to subsidise the cost of the airbridge so that people could go to Tobago with their mistress.
Hosein said mothers were loosening the hems of their sons’ pants for school because they can’t afford new uniforms. “But the MP for Tobago West asks: ‘Why is it so hard to sacrifice?’... She is out of touch bad. Wherever in this country the member is referring to that people are not sacrificing, nobody lives there!” he said, throwing Cudjoe’s very words (which she had used some time ago to dismiss Hosein’s claims about gerrymandering in Tobago) back at her.
He asked Arima MP Pennelope Beckles, whom he said “fries pholourie with the ordinary people” and “bake roti and pluck chicken at the side of the road”, whether she would be voting for this “wicked, heartless budget”.