POLICE are searching for three men who invaded two Princes Town homes and made off over a million dollars in cash, cars, jewellery and items on Sunday.
The three criminals were armed with guns and dressed in black hoodies when they began their attack before daybreak.
A police report said that around 5.45 a.m. the bandits went to an apartment at Mathilda Road where ambushed two victims in their sleep.
The victims were beaten, and their hands and feet were bound with tie straps.
They were robbed of $6,000, and cell phones valued a total of $10,000.
The robbers then took one of the victims against his will and placed him faced down in the back seat of his silver Nissan hatch back Tiida Motor and went to a house at Marcano Street, about four kilometres away.
They forced the victim to unlock the downstairs of the premises and disable the alarm system which he did.
The robbers entered the premises and forced open a burglar proof gate on a staircase on the lower level and proceeded to the upper level of the home, where they attacked the household of six people.
They awoke all other victims in the home and bound their hands using tie straps and electrical cord.
The robbers beat one of the men of the household as they demanded money and jewellery.
The criminals ransacked the house and took $600,000, $12,000 US, and a quantity of gold jewellery valued $700,000, and DVR system valued $6,000, and Iphones valued $16,000.
The loot was packed into the first victim’s silver Nissan Hatchback Tiida valued $40,000 and escaped.
Police were contacted after the victims freed themselves and PC Jugoon and officers of the Princes Town CID responded.
The stolen vehicle was found by police abandoned in the district.