crime

POLICE are searching for three men who invaded two Princes Town homes and made off over a million dollars in cash, cars, jewellery and items on Sunday.

The three criminals were armed with guns and dressed in black hoodies when they began their attack before daybreak.

A police report said that around 5.45 a.m. the bandits went to an apartment at Mathilda Road where ambushed two victims in their sleep.

The victims were beaten, and their hands and feet were bound with tie straps.

They were robbed of $6,000, and cell phones valued a total of $10,000.

The robbers then took one of the victims against his will and placed him faced down in the back seat of his silver Nissan hatch back Tiida Motor and went to a house at Marcano Street, about four kilometres away.

They forced the victim to unlock the downstairs of the premises and disable the alarm system which he did.

The robbers entered the premises and forced open a burglar proof gate on a staircase on the lower level and proceeded to the upper level of the home, where they attacked the household of six people.

They awoke all other victims in the home and bound their hands using tie straps and electrical cord.

The robbers beat one of the men of the household as they demanded money and jewellery.

The criminals ransacked the house and took $600,000, $12,000 US, and a quantity of gold jewellery valued $700,000, and DVR system valued $6,000, and Iphones valued $16,000.

The loot was packed into the first victim’s silver Nissan Hatchback Tiida valued $40,000 and escaped.

Police were contacted after the victims freed themselves and PC Jugoon and officers of the Princes Town CID responded.

The stolen vehicle was found by police abandoned in the district.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

May ends with 326 Covid deaths

May ends with 326 Covid deaths

IN the space of one month, the families of 326 people were left in shock and heartbreak after losing their loved ones to the Covid-19 virus.

May 2021 was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Trinidad and Tobago and the month with the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

+2
GHOST TOWNS

GHOST TOWNS

DOWNTOWN Port of Spain was the domain of the both the homeless and pigeons yesterday, interrupted by the odd police patrol or the shriek of an ambulance siren.

Embattled NCRHA CEO on Covid-19 onslaught:

Embattled NCRHA CEO on Covid-19 onslaught:

Embattled chief executive officer of the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) Davlin Thomas is silent on calls for him to resign.

For him, it’s business as usual as he heads daily to his Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex office which he has dubbed “The Command Centre”.

+2
A helping hand

A helping hand

It is said there is no free lunch, so is China expecting anything from Trinidad and Tobago in return for 100,000 free Sinopharm vaccines?