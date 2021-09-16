A man who allegedly stole a lawn chair, a speaker box and an air conditioning unit from the Ambassador hotel in St James has been arrested.
The 37-year-old suspect of Cockerton Street, Port-of-Spain, was expected to be charged for the offence of warehouse breaking and larceny.
Officers of the St James Police Station received a report from the owner of the hotel at Long Circular Road, St James.
The owner reported that he was securing the premises when he saw a man on holding a grey speaker box and a lawn chair, and an air-conditioning unit on the ground next to the suspect.
The owner recognized the items as belonging to his hotel.
The exercise was coordinated by Cpl Patino and included officers of the Special Patrol Unit and members of the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment.
Investigations are continuing.