POLICE raided at hotel at St Helena and allegedly found a pistol and a quantity of marijuana on Tuesday.
The officers executed a search warrant at a hotel at Ghani Street and upon searching one of the rooms at the establishment they allegedly found a brown cardboard box on a bed.
It box allegedly contained three red and green wrapped packages with marijuana.
Officers continued the search and found a garbage bag with used plastic wrapping and several items of clothing.
Further examination of its contents resulted in the alleged discovery of a blue and black parcel with marijuana.
A Taurus with an extended magazine and seven rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition were also allegedly found in a fanny pack within the garbage bag.
All four parcels of marijuana weighed 2.264 kilogrammes with an estimated street value of $25,000.
The exercise which was conducted between the hours of 9.30 a.m. and 3.45 p.m. was coordinated by Ag Snr Supt Curt Simon, Supt Pierre, and ASP Ragoo, supervised by Sgt Persad, Ag Sgt Modeste and included officers of the Couva Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and Central Division Task Force (CDTF) Area South.