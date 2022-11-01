House gone in minutes

Suresh Roopnarine’s home of more than 50 years was destroyed by an unusually heavy gust of wind in Rousillac yesterday, leaving the ailing man homeless.
Roopnarine, who contacted the Express yesterday, said his two-storey, half-wooden home in Dubin Trace was ripped apart by the strong winds around midday.
The 55-year-old had exited the house to gather laundry that he had hung to dry outside the structure. But before he could return inside, the top storey of his home had been removed by the winds, its lower half-drenched by passing rains and completely exposed to the elements.
“I feel like crying. I was picking up the clothes, the clouds got kind of black, and the breeze started to blow. I don’t have a concrete house and so it just rooted up the entire house and everything. The neighbours, their houses are concrete, so it was not as affected as mine. The entire top half was ripped out and I just started to run,” he said in a telephone interview.
Speaking on behalf of a distraught Roopnarine yesterday, daughter Samantha Roopnarine told the Express that her father and her mentally challenged brother would have nowhere left to stay as a result.
Due to be released later this week from the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital, she said her brother would have no home to return to. And unable to house them both in the one-room wooden structure she shares with five children, she said she is unsure of what to do.
“Thank God he was outside because the entire thing just came down. This is the first time anything like this happened. It was a normal house; it was missing some louvres but he stayed there and the entire house blew down.”
“He has nowhere to go and he was worried about his son. He has a mentally challenged son right now in the St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital who is suppose to come home sometime this week. Right now, we don’t know what to do,” she said.
Samantha said her father lived in the house for the duration of his life, having been passed down from his deceased parents. Unable to work, she said, her father had been working odd jobs since a recent surgery on his knee.
He was traumatised by the events, she said.
“He lived in this area for his entire life with his mom. He is 55 and it was his mom’s house. They passed away and left him the house. He does little hustling and so on because he has an injured knee and he had surgery done on this. He is sad and frustrated, this happened so suddenly we just don’t know.”
“My main concern is getting him back on the spot and having a place for my brother who is coming out soon. He is living far from me, and I don’t know if the neighbours will let him stay,” she said.
Roopnarine added yesterday afternoon that he had been visited by the Siparia Regional Corporation and was given a tarpaulin. The corporation also asked that he visit its headquarters later this week to be given a letter that would be forwarded to the National Self-Help Commission.
In the meantime, he said he has no choice but to attempt to cover the exposed home with the tarpaulin and await assistance.
“I have no choice, what else will I do? I can’t work, since the surgery I have been unable to do things and yes, I need assistance. I now understand when you hear about people whose homes are destroyed, I understand what it feels like,” he said.
The Express contacted councillor for the area Deryck Bowrin to ask if any further assistance would be rendered to Roopnarine. Bowrin said that he was not aware of Roopnarine’s situation, but that he would visit him.