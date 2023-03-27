A PALATIAL house in San Fernando that had a dark history of murder and a fight over a million-dollar estate has burned to the ground.
The house at Chacon Street near the Surgi- Med Medical Centre went up in flames on Sunday afternoon.
It was abandoned years ago, and was last occupied by a street dweller named 'Rambo'.
It was once the home of Dr Ravi Maharajh, a medical doctor and businessman who owned a mall and several buildings in the city centre.
Maharajh was found brutally beaten in the house in January 2006. He had been tied, tortured, and his dog killed, police said.
He lived there with his then 37-year-old wife Sumatie Enal, who was the one who found him in the library. He died within an hour.
Enal had to take court action in order to secure what had been left for her in his will.
When Maharajh's body was scheduled to be cremated by his relatives, Enal was granted an injunction by then San Fernando High Court Judge Justice Peter Jamadar to stop the funeral.
It was agreed that the doctor's relatives would not interfere in the management of the doctor's estate but would reserve the right for a variation of that order. It was also agreed that Enal would have control of Maharajh's body, and would vacate the Chacon Street premises after the funeral. Maharajh's relatives also agreed to not interfere with the management and tenancy of the doctor's High Street, San Fernando mall, and would allow a private investigation to take place on the property.
The court eventually ruled that Enal be granted control of the doctor's multi-million- dollar estate, since she had a valid will.
She never returned to the house, and is believed to have left the country.
That same year of the killing, 33-year-old labourer Roger Greene was arrested and charged with murdering the doctor.
Ten years later, when Greene went on trial, the evidence given by Enal had to be read in court because the State has been unable to find her to take the witness stand.
After hearing from 17 witnesses, Greene was eventually acquitted.
The case remains unsolved. Fire officers could not say if Sunday's fire was deliberately set, but the damage was limited to the compound and no other properties were affected.