A Gasparillo woman surrendered to police yesterday morning after she allegedly set fire to a house in which she locked in and left a 21-year-old female relative and her ten-year-old relative.
Residents of Dalloo Road claimed they saw the suspect walk away from the burning house where the two siblings were trapped.
The siblings saved themselves after they broke a glass pane of a window, climbed out and jumped to safety.
Police said the suspect, a 46-year-old paralegal, walked into Gasparillo Police Station and allegedly confessed about the incident.
The suspect was detained and a police team responded to the scene.
A police report stated that around 8.20 a.m., the suspect arrived at the Gasparillo station.
She allegedly stated that around 7.10 a.m., she was at home when she had a heated argument with the 21-year-old female relative, whom she was told wanted to leave the house.
The report stated the suspect claimed she sprinkled some gas on the younger female relative’s bed and also around the room, then allegedly told her that she will burn down the house.
The suspect then changed her clothing and went to the Gasparillo station, the report said.
Police officers went to the scene and met the victims.
Burning house
The 21-year-old allegedly told police the suspect hit her on her right hand.
She also alleged the suspect took a gas container and poured gas on her and her bed, then set the bed ablaze.
Ag Fire Service officer Jackman and officers from Mon Repos Fire Station responded.
Police retrieved a red gas container and one white nightgown from the scene.
Resident Kerwin Smart, who ran over to the burning house, said he was at a nearby shop at around 8 a.m., when he saw the smoke and heard the breaking of the glass.
“I walked up the road by the shop to get cigarettes, not expecting to see a blood bath. I was afraid to step in at first because I didn’t know what to meet. I called out and asked ‘you need help?’ and she said ‘yes’.
“I opened the gate and walked down and went to try to save the house. A neighbour passed the hose to me and I push it through the broken window to out the flames. It was only one room that was on fire. I tried to save the house because I know they struggle to build the house,” Smart said.
Smart, a taxi-driver and construction worker, said he saw the 21-year-old woman clutching a piece of cloth wrapped around one of her hands, with blood dripping, and asked her what had happened.
“She told me (suspect’s name called) now chop her and lit the house on fire.
She and (the suspect) had an argument last night. This morning while she and her brother were sleeping, the (suspect) threw gas on the girl and her brother, then threw a napkin on the bed and left,” he said.
“I am a parent, so to me this sounds kind of crazy. I know the woman (suspect) and I never saw her mad walking in the road. This is sad. There are ways to handle situations if you do not want someone in your house. There had been quarrelling in the house for a few days, a neighbour told me.”
Emergency Health Services paramedics responded to the scene and took the young woman and the child for treatment at hospital.
Officers of Gasparillo Police Station and the Police Service Child Protection Unit are investigating the case.