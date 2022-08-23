A Santa Cruz man who allegedly sold the same house twice was granted bail in the sum of $50,000 by Justice of the Peace Ann Rodriguez-Guerra last Friday.
John Thomas, 67, of Short Street, is expected to appear virtually before a Port of Spain magistrate on September 19 to answer a charge of larceny.
The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) said in a news release yesterday that a man reported to police that between the period December 18, 2020 and December 22, 2020, he paid sums totalling $155,000 by way of cash and two cheques to a man, representing payment towards the purchase of a house in Toco.
He claimed the “seller” led him to believe that he had the authority and consent to sell the property.
The man later discovered the man had sold the said house to another person and efforts to obtain a refund proved futile.
An investigation was launched into the matter which resulted in the accused being arrested on August 17, 2022 by officers of the Fraud Squad.
Investigations were supervised by Senior Supt Arlet Groome, Supt Reuben and Insp Thomas, all of the Fraud Squad. Thomas was charged by Cpl (Ag.) Solozano, also of the Fraud Squad, last Friday.