CHRISTMAS came early for Morvant resident and “birthday girl” Michelle Glasgow, 54, as she received $15,000 to upgrade her home at the Home Improvement Grant Cheque distribution ceremony at the Housing Development Corporation headquarters, South Quay, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Having collected her token bag to the strains of ‘Happy Birthday’, Glasgow, a mother of two, said she already knew how the money will be spent.
“I will use the money to fix the roof. I am taking care of my mother (Shirley Glasgow). She’s 79. She will be happy, too. I might go to the beach today. I thank God for life and the grant. I thank everyone who helped me. I am enjoying my birthday.”
Among those present at the cheque distribution were Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis, Minister in the Ministry Adrian Leonce and permanent secretary (acting) Nirmala Ramlogan and 25 of the 266 recipients.
Gushing with gratitude, recipient, Caroni resident Kongsil Rampersad, 68, said the money will be used to complete his home.
“I used to sell Express newspapers on Duncan Street. At the time, the main entrance was opposite the church (Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception). I stopped selling because they held me up. Thinking I had money. I enjoyed myself selling.
“I am going to buy sand and cement to plaster my home. I will see how far it can go. I have to pay workers. I have a friend (Lyder Young) who is a carpenter. He will help me,” added Rampersad.
Help for the vulnerable
Housing Minister Robinson-Regis said yesterday’s exercise intended to help the State’s most vulnerable citizens.
Although 25 grants were distributed, the entire initiative to assist people comes at a cost of $4 million.
“Events such like these (grant distribution) epitomise what we (the government) feel we are doing. One of the objectives is to help the most vulnerable of our citizens. The grants will help you to repair your homes and make you more comfortable,” she said.
She also said the grants would also serve to stimulate economic growth in local communities.
Robinson-Regis added she empathised with people who were in the “wilderness,” and uncertain about receiving a grant.
“We are pleased to give you this $15,000. grant. You and your family have the benefit of improving your home. Those in your family circle can benefit. People that you are employing will benefit. Even the local businesses and hardwares in your community.”
Leonce encouraged the recipients to “use the money wisely.”
“You can improve your home. Fix it. Enhance the aesthetics. If you are able to fix your home, then you don’t have to come to HDC and ask for a home. This will reduce the demand. You can replace the floors, windows and doors. Replace the beams and build a new room. Look at the scope of works. Use the money wisely. Your success is also the success of the project.”
Each speaker extended best wishes to the recipients. They thanked them for their patience and understanding while they expedited the grants.