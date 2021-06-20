A MAN who breached curfew to buy $1 marijuana wrapping paper, will now have to pay a $10,000 fine.
Kerwin Matthews appeared virtually before Couva magistrate Alexander Prince charged with breaching the 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. curfew.
It was around 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday while on mobile patrol duty in a marked police vehicle in Carlsen Field, Freeport, officers spotted a sliver coloured Nissan B13 with its headlights switched on. Matthews was in the driver’s seat.
Constable Ellis asked his reason for being in public at that time but Matthews did not respond. Questioned as to whether he had a curfew permit or was authorized to be in a public place between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., Matthews said he was going “right there to buy a little weed paper.”
When told of the offence he had committed Matthews asked that he be given a “bligh nah.”
He was taken to the Couva police station. Ellis charged him for breaching the curfew.
Before Prince on Thursday, Mathews was fined $10,000.
In default of paying the fine in five months, he will serve 12 months in prison with hard labour.
The matter was prosecuted by Sgt Hope-Awong.
The Express was told that a sheet of marijuana paper costs $1.