National Petroleum (NAP) has issued a statement in response to a video that shows a woman casually smoking a cigarette while standing next to a man who is pumping gas into his vehicle at a service station.
The man makes no effort to stop her. Instead, he gulps his beverage.
The video emerged over the weekend.
In a statement on Tuesday, NP stated: Reference is made to a video circulating on social media showing a member of the public smoking a cigarette in close proximity to a fuel dispenser even though a “No Smoking” sign was clearly visible."
NP reminded that smoking is strictly prohibited at Service Stations as it poses a significant risk as a lit cigarette or loose cigarette ash can ignite gasoline vapours in the air. "
Out of an abundance of caution, despite ongoing debates regarding evidence linking fires / risks to mobile phone ignitions, NP said it was strongly discouraging the use of cell phones in the area of the vehicle filler point when filling a vehicle and / or in the immediate vicinity of a fuel dispenser. Mobile phones are not designed or certified for use in potentially explosive atmospheres, which exist temporarily around the pump and nozzle during refuelling.
"Moreover, although NP works alongside Service Station Dealers to mitigate these types of instances as much as possible, we are also seeking the cooperation of the public in complying with all safety messages posted throughout the Service Station network and in exercising their social responsibility to prevent destruction and harm to themselves or property. "