Days after recovering from Covid-19, 51-year-old Sherene Ali suffered a massive stroke while alone at her home in Golconda, San Fernando.
On the evening of May 11, the single mother of one was discovered unconscious on her bed. Ali, who lived alone, had spent hours alone before being found by family members.
Concerned relatives noticed that Ali had stopped responding to messages and calls.
A nearby relative visited the home and climbed to a bedroom window after discovering the door was locked. An unresponsive Ali was rushed to the Couva hospital by emergency services.
Doctors at the facility told the family that she suffered a paralysing stroke and resulting brain damage. She passed away one day later, on the evening of May 12.
Ali had spent less than two weeks out of hospital care, post-virus, before her body failed.
“She got the stroke on Monday night. My mom normally gets up and prays at 4.a.m. She is a God-fearing woman; she would wake up and check her phone. On Tuesday we realised that her last seen was on Monday which was strange. My aunt was trying to reach out to her and we thought maybe she was sleeping. She managed to climb to the window and saw my mom on the bed, unresponsive and unconscious. Eventually the ambulance came and got her and she went straight to Couva and by the time the doctors got to her they said parts of her brain were damaged. They said they are not going to bring her back because she may not be much of a person,” said 25-year-old Shinell Bissoon, Ali’s only daughter.
Bissoon on Saturday told the Express in a telephone interview that the Covid-19 virus had weakened her mother’s body to a point of no return. Her mother’s passing, she said, has left behind a family devastated and in shock.
“My mom was everything to me and I was everything to her. We were part of each other and now she’s gone. All the plans in life I had I have to change because my mother is no longer in them. She was my anchor,” she said.
Bissoon said that her mother began feeling ill in April. Suffering from type two diabetes and hypertension, she chose to isolate at home in hopes of a quick recovery. As the weeks went by, she said, her mother’s condition slowly deteriorated and soon morphed into difficulty breathing.
On April 28, Bissoon, who did not live with her mother, contacted emergency services who transferred Ali to the Couva Hospital. She spent five days there in critical condition, connected to a ventilator and struggling to breathe.
On May 2, after the many efforts of medical staff at the facility, Ali was discharged and returned to her home in good spirits. She was happy to have overcome the virus and returned to what felt like perfect health,
Last words of advice
“When my mom went to the hospital, she was out of breath and could not breathe on her own. She was on the oxygen tanks and I was so worried. After she got better, we were able to have a conversation, she was not depending on the oxygen tank to breathe. The doctors told us they did all that they could to get her back to stability and she came back out and everything was so great.”
“My mother was back home and praying and healthy. One day she told me she had a slight sharp pain in her chest and she never mentioned it to me again, I asked her if she wanted me to send an ambulance and she told me not to worry that if she needed an ambulance, she would call for one. She was just happy that she was in the beginning of recovery. She was coming through and then this happened,” she said.
Recalling the last time she saw her mother alive, Bissoon said that her mother’s last words of advice was to “be a better person”.
Ali was described by her daughter as a devout Christian, a mother who ad sacrificed plenty and encouraged her to pursue an education. Overwhelmed by the sudden loss, the recent The UWI graduate said, her life will never be the same.
“The last time I saw her, we sat down and we talked. I told her I would call her tomorrow. The doctors told her not to do any chores, just to rest. My mom always told me to be a better me. She said, you need to be a better you and I will be a better me. I told her everything. My drive, my mindset of pursuing my education and everything is so we could both be free and not deprive ourselves of everything.”
“I told her things will get better and she wouldn’t have to depend on anybody. I told her I was going to save up and buy a car and take her to church or to the grocery or anywhere she wanted to go. She lived in a box and the roads were not safe to walk. I told her when I get a car we will do everything together because we have each other. I wanted her to have everything because she was my world. Everything I was going through I would tell her and she knows everything about me,” she said.
Though Covid-19 was not an official cause of death, she said, the virus had played a significant part in her mother’s decline. As a result, she called on those who do not believe the virus’ severity, to reconsider.
“People think Covid-19 is a joke and they are not taking it as seriously as they should. It is not joke, these are real people who are being taken by the virus, Because of this, I no longer have my mother. Even sometimes when we meet people we maybe pull down our masks to talk, My mom didn’t have that habit but there are times when we as a community let our guards down. I really wish everyone could really be careful out there.,” she said.
Sherene Ali’s funeral is scheduled for Tuesday May 18.
What is post-Covid syndrome
According to a study published in the peer-reviewed in British Medical Journal in March 2021, Post-Covid syndrome in individuals admitted to hospital with covid-19: retrospective cohort study, symptoms can linger post infection and in some cases manifest in organ failure and death.
“We found that individuals discharged from the intensive care unit after covid-19 experienced greater rates of death and readmission than those not admitted to the intensive care unit, perhaps because at risk covid-19 patients (whether based on age, multimorbidity, or irreversible causes of deterioration)” it said.
In January, an editorial published by the Oman Medical Journal in January, The Post-acute Covid-19 Syndrome (Long Covid), Covid-19, stated that studies divide those who suffer from long-covid into three groups.
“Those who had severe manifestations such as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), requiring intensive care unit (ICU) admission; those who were not admitted during the acute illness but later presented with symptoms and signs of end-organ damage, such as cardiac or respiratory disease; and those who did not require hospitalisation but presented with prolonged symptoms without evidence of end-organ damage,” it said.
In October 2020, Chief Medical Officer Roshan Parasram noted the development of long Covid-19 in patients who suffered prolonged symptoms of shortness of breath and fatigue. He said that the research on long-covid continues but that some with pre-existing conditions may worsen due to the virus.
“I Those that would have had thromboembolic events as a result of Covid or because they had pre-existing conditions which worsened, so for example you would have had a heart attack or stroke, of course the rehabilitation pathways will be along the lines of those particular illnesses again. So again, you will get persistent weakness, shortness of breath and of course if you had a stroke the intricacies, left sided weakness or some persistent weakness you can have those specific areas of deficiencies going forward based on what happened as a result of Covid.” said Parasram.