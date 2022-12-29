The family of mother of seven Sandy Mohammed spent a quiet Christmas, still awaiting answers on how she died.
The autopsy is yet to be done, and Mohammed’s eldest daughter, Emily Phillip, told the Express on Wednesday that she is yet to be contacted by the police on a date for the forensic examination.
Mohammed, 37, was found floating on the surface of the water at Quinam Beach in Penal, around 7.35 p.m. on December 21.
A police report stated that Mohammed, a geriatric nurse, of Goodwill Road, Ocean Park, Chaguanas, went to the beach with her former boyfriend around 6.55 p.m.
The man, 35, of Sangre Grande, told police that he and Mohammed were sitting on rocks on the beach, then they entered the water.
He said they were bathing in about chest-high water when he left her and went swimming further.
The man told police when he returned to the area where he had left Mohammed, he was unable to find her. He called out to her and when there was no response, he came out of the water and got a flashlight, then returned to the water to search for her.
When he found her, she was floating on the surface of the water, the report said.
The man said he pulled Mohammed out to the shore, and tried cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR), but she could not be revived. He then sought help at a nearby security office, and the Siparia Police officers were alerted.
Mohammed was pronounced dead at the scene by a district medical officer.
Phillip told the Express that she had a brief meeting with the man, who wept as he handed over Mohammed’s wallet, identification card and phone to her.
“Her phone was filled with water. He told me that the moisture from the towel came into contact with the phone. He said he does not know what happened after that. She recently bought that phone. It looked like the phone was bent open. The SIM was wet. He said to me that my mother was messaging him during the day, begging him to go to the beach. But most likely she did not do that.”, said Phillip. “I met him on a street in Curepe. He started telling the same story and crying. I told him I did not come for that. I came to collect my mother stuff and that was it. I did not want to speak with him about the situation for him to say I am accusing or threatening him. I left.“
“I feel like we are getting nowhere, and nobody cares. On Christmas day, I made fried rice, stewed chicken and potato salad. One of my sisters wanted a sponge cake and I did that, and later in the night I baked a ham. I am the oldest sister. My two older brothers worked on Christmas day”, she said.
An older sister of Mohammed, Sylvia Rampersad, left her home in Brooklyn, New York, USA, and travelled to Trinidad on Christmas Eve upon learning of the death of her sister.
Rampersad, 51, said their mother, Carmen, 78, is bedridden, and Mohammed was the main caretaker for her in their home.
Rampersad, a mother of six and grandmother of six, said, “Every day I wake up I feel this is not real. I feel like this is a dream. I would never come here and my sister is not here. Someone is missing here. It is heartbreaking. We are at a loss for words. Sandy was my baby sister. We were miles apart, but we were as close as we could be. For the last two weeks before she died things got busy with me, and she was busy with work, trying to pick up extra hours. She was the main source of income here in her home.
That is the only time we were not in constant contact.”
Rampersad said she was proud of Mohammed for being a mom of seven, having a full-time job as a geriatric nurse, and for taking care of their mother.
“Sandy came a long way. Besides having all the kids, she decided to take a course and learn to do different things. After having so many kids, someone might feel that their life did not amount to anything again, that you cannot do anything else, but not her. She did what she had to do. She made the ultimate sacrifice to reach where she did, and to take care of her family. I was so proud of my sister”, said Rampersad.