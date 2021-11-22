A RELATIVE of Biche resident Francis De Leon has said that there are many questions surrounding his disappearance and death. Wendell De Leon, the nephew of the victim, mobilised the search party of hunters, residents, relatives and friends that led to the discovery of the body in a river in the community on Thursday.
He contacted the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, who was led by their team leader Ren Gopeesingh and captain Vallence Rambharat, as well as game wardens, villagers, family and friends into the forested area east of Martin Salazar Road and the river.
It was Francis’ brother, Augustine, who spotted the body floating among several logs. Another brother, Ambrose, was also on the search. The police report said that the district medical officer saw no marks of violence on the deceased. Wendell said that Francis, also known as “Fred”, was born and grew up in Biche, but lived for more than two decades in New York.
The father of four returned to Trinidad years ago and took up residence at his family’s home at Bhagratte Trace, La Salle Road. In a phone interview on Friday Wendell, who is the spokesperson for the De Leon family, said that there was confusion and mystery over his uncle’s disappearance.
“There are concerns about whether foul play was involved. He did not express anything that led anyone to believe that he would want to take his life. He was expected to work so it would have been strange to hear otherwise,” he said. Wendell said that his uncle, although a pensioner, was a strong, able-bodied person who did not have any physical ailments. He said he was employed as a plumber and was expected to take up duties at a work site at Brazil Village on the morning of October 25.
“He spoke to a villager on the night of October 24 and asked him to throw an eye on his house the next day. When the villager went to check on the house, the door was open and his (Francis’) phone was there,” the nephew said.
Days later Francis’ bicycle was found near a bridge several kilometres from his home. About two weeks after he was last seen, a friend of Francis got his phone and informed his relatives that he was missing. Wendell said he made a report to the Biche Police Station on November 13, but that there was no urgency in the response from the officers.
“The response of the Biche police was not expeditious. They just drove by the area but did not do a search or mobilise a search. If they were genuinely interested they would have had sniffer dogs and other resources and treated it with more urgency and seriousness. I was told that they did not have the strength of the station because most of the officers were quarantined. Is it that this man just walked off the grid and he was not important?” said Wendell.
He said he checked with several hospitals, spoke to villagers, family and friends and posted a missing person flyer on social media in the search for his relative. He said that he did not know if his uncle had been threatened or had a dispute with anyone in recent times
Wendell said that family is awaiting the results of the autopsy which is expected to be done on Monday pending testing for the Covid-19 virus. “The cause and time of death would shed a more light on what happened with him. We have a lot of unanswered questions. He was found in a tee shirt and short pants”, he said.