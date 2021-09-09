How did "Smallie' die?

ANNEICIA “Smallie” Lewis died by drowning, according to an autopsy performed on her yesterday.
Her sister, Crystal Cherrie, confirmed the result of the post-mortem, which was done at the Forensic Science Centre, Federation Park.
She said funeral arrangements had not yet been finalised.
Lewis, a 37-year-old mother of one, lived in Bagatelle, Diego Martin, all her life, and was used to visiting the waterfall near her home. Last Friday she went there with one of her friends, but did not return with those who were at the waterfall.
She was reported missing, and on Sunday morning her body was found in the Gulf of Paria, near the Trinidad and Tobago Yacht Club in Carenage, which is not far from the mouth of the Diego Martin River.
Cherrie said the family did not have much to say, as they were busy planning her funeral, and they are also awaiting the Secondary Entrance Assessment examination results for Lewis’s 12-year-old daughter, which are due today.