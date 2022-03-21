Secretary general of the Communication Workers’ Union Clyde Elder has questioned how TSTT moved from being a profitable company to one making losses.
Elder was speaking during an afternoon of prayer and discussion that involved trade unions at Palmiste Park, near San Fernando, on Saturday.
“When we looked at the audited financial report for the last year, the same one they’re using, (it) showed that TSTT made over $600 million in operating profit ... We made $600 million for TSTT and from that $600 million they took it and they invested it and they used it and they made enough money to reach almost $1 billion ... How does a company move from operating profit activities of $1 billion to a loss of $453 million?” Elder asked.
A story carried in the Express on Saturday stated that TSTT will be spending $476 million to send home 573 workers. The move was first confirmed last week Monday on LatinFinance.com and then by Express’ perusal of TSTT’s information memorandum for is bond issue.
Elder said he saw a news release from the company on Saturday with TSTT “basically saying that no decision on retrenchment has been taken.” He however said that while they feel they can fool people, “we are not fools”.
Hundreds of people participated in Saturday’s event, which was themed “Unite to Fight,” with some likening it to a smaller version of Labour Day celebrations. Over ten trade union leaders presented on issues including grouses over their members’ salaries and wages and their job security. Speakers included general secretary of the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc) Michael Annisette; president of the Public Services Association, Leroy Baptiste; president of the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association, Antonia Tekah-De Freitas; and Elder.
Horns blared, drums rolled and flags waved during some of the speeches. Some of the trade unionists were even introduced to the accompaniment of music tracks.
Members wore different coloured union T-shirts and others had jerseys with the words “United to Struggle” and “All United with One Aim” Tents were placed on the park’s premises and president general of the Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) Ancel Roget reminded those present to socially distance. Several police officers were present during the event. Religious leaders prayed and activists also joined in the event.
Roget said they and the trade union leaders were in one accord and called for the unity to continue.
Roget called on citizens to put their feet to the street as he said the fight is for the employed and unemployed and the man on the street.
He even called on critics of the trade unions to get on board when the date is announced.
“Are we prepared to go to Port of Spain? … The unity we have must not be cosmetic unity … We must be prepared to do what is necessary.”
He added, “We call on all the activists, public servants, workers who were retrenched, who were dealt an unfair blow of being sent home, we call on everybody to be part of this massive movement in the interest of working people and the poor and the oppressed in this country ... We must get ourselves ready to put feet to the street ... We have to go to the seat of power… Let us continue to stay together, stay the course and we will get justice.”