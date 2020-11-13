When her nine-year-old son asked for a cellphone, Whitney Charles knew it was time to teach him the most valuable lesson – that life is not handed to you on a silver platter.
Charles, a mother of two, was in no position to purchase a new cellphone but that was no reason her son should not have one.
The mother devised a plan to have her son work for his reward.
“I decided that it was time to teach him that working hard brings rewards,” she said.
Charles, 31, and her husband, Sherwin Charles, are farmers who live with their two children at Belle Vue Village, Windsor Park, California.
Her son, Sherwin Charles Jr, is a Standard Two pupil.
“So he asked for this phone about two months ago because he is getting older and he wanted to be able to learn how to make calls and to be in contact with some of his family and friends. I told him that he needs to work towards getting his phone,” she said.
The boy and his mother planted ochroes, pumpkins and pimento peppers and waited to reap the vegetables.
“Then I set him up with his own little stall at the front of our home with the vegetables that we planted. He enjoyed planting and likes to sell his stuff,” she said.
She posted a photo on social media of her son sitting at his stall, waiting patiently for customers.
She wrote, “So my son is working towards getting a phone. He asked me to buy one for him I told him that he needs to work for his phone. So I set him up with his very own little stall at the front of our home. Everything was planted with the help of my son that he has in his stall. He loves it. He said mummy ‘my stall is looking good’. I’m training him from an early age to work for what you want and don’t depend on anyone for anything. Feel free to support my son the next time you pass at LP#29 Bellevue Village, Windsor Park California.”
Charles said his sales began to increase as well-wishers stopped by her son’s stall to purchase vegetables, thereby contributing to his cellphone.
And two month later, Charles said, her son had enough money to purchase his own cellphone.
She then updated her social media page, “So my son has received his phone that he has worked towards getting. He was so excited and happy when he got his phone. He said ‘mummy I’m feeling so happy to know that I got my phone’. I want to thank everyone for their kind words and support towards my son. He still has his stall at the front so feel free to support him still as he moves on to achieve even greater things.#proudmummy.”
Charles said she was thankful for the outpouring of love from the public and urged all parents to teach their children life lessons.
“I’m trying to teach him that in life when you want something you have to work for it and to be independent and I know for a fact that he would also learn to take care of the things that he has worked for. I don’t want my children to have this mindset of always depending on people or anyone to give them things. His father and I will not always be around so I want when that time reach that my children can be independent individuals when they grow older,” she said.
And even though Sherwin Jr got his wish he continues to sell produce outside his home daily.
“A lot of people are giving him words of encouragement and support. Even though he got his phone he still wants to continue with his stall and he has realised that when you work for what you want you receive the fruits of your labour,” she said.
Charles appealed to parents to teach their children to become independent and to always understand that hard work pays off.
“And support your children in doing the right things that they like,” she added.