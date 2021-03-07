AS CHIEF executive officer of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd, Arlene Chow is the highest-ranking woman in what has for decades been Trinidad and Tobago’s biggest revenue-earning industry.
But given her decades of experience at managerial levels both locally and overseas, the board of Heritage had little hesitation in offering her the job—for the simple reason that she was the best person for it.
The faith the board of the State-owned oil company placed in her was justified, given how Chow and her team managed what was the single-most-difficult period in the global oil industry in many years.
On April 20, 2020, the price of US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate, plunged from US$17.85 at the start of the trading day to negative US$37.63 by the close, the first day in history that oil recorded negative prices.
Chow did not panic.
Having worked for 38 years in the oil industry, she brainstormed with her team of senior managers and came up with a strategy that allowed Heritage to navigate confidently through the Covid-19 pandemic, which contributed to the negative oil price. The Heritage team’s plan actually added additional revenue of $250 million in 2020 by storing crude when the prices were very low.
Chow revealed this during an exclusive interview with the Sunday Business, in which she said the precipitous decline in oil prices meant she and her team had to come up with a plan quickly.
“We knew that if we sold our oil at US$10 a barrel, Heritage would be losing money. So my team and I went to our board of directors the week in March when the borders were closing and oil prices were crashing and presented a six-point plan to help mitigate the negative effects on the company and, by extension, Trinidad and Tobago.”
Chow said the six point plan included:
• manage our budget stringently
• generate additional cash options
• slow the pace of recruitment
• review loan repayment options
• optimise project portfolios and store crude to sell at a better price
• defer low-value production winning activities.
By developing such a robust plan in a short period of time, Heritage was able to store oil in the three months of last year when oil prices were extremely low, and the oil and gas company was able to make an additional $250 million in that period.
“The name of the game was executing this plan nimbly and finding storage for over three million barrels of oil, which is something we have never done before. But hats off to the Heritage team who made it happen, and making that amount of money in a pandemic was a huge achievement,” she said.
“We also made sure we were supporting in other areas. At that same time, we worked round the clock to get the Augustus Long Hospital ready with the Ministry of Health in just one month, and we distributed over 300 hampers to our fenceline communities. Heritage employees also donated over $100,000 from their salaries to be used to purchase hampers. We have extremely generous employees, with a deep sense of volunteerism.”
She thanked the board, led by chairman Michael Quamina, for being supportive as they provided the team with the corporate governance framework to be able to perform effectively.
According to Chow, who joined the company in September 2019, in January of 2020, she along with her executive coach drafted a pandemic plan as she felt it was just a matter of time before the virus landed on T&T’s shores. She had written a pandemic plan before for the H5N1 virus.
“Our incident command team and business crisis team were just great; they implemented the pandemic plan and, therefore, we were able to achieve our first priority— keeping our employees safe. In addition, we had to be nimble and turn on a dime and move to remote working solutions, which we did with very little loss of productivity. And our operators in the fields kept on working every day to keep the wells in production through all of this.”
Speaking on the vaccines, Chow quickly said when it’s their time to be vaccinated, she would be first in line to take the injection.
“I have no problem leading by example and being the first, and I don’t care which vaccine it is once it’s approved by the Ministry of Health as vaccination is the way out of the pandemic and the way for Trinidad and Tobago’s economy to fully open back up. The company is also going to embark on an education drive for employees who are hesitant at this time, and even roll out in our fenceline communities.”
Women in the
workplace
With International Women’s Day being observed tomorrow, Chow shared insights as to how her work experience has been in a male-dominated industry.
She began her career almost 40 years ago in 1982 as an operations geologist at Trintoc and worked her way up the ranks.
Chow said her first wake-up call as a woman working in the industry was when she joined Trintoc, only men were able to access the company’s medical plan for themselves and their wives, and women were not allowed to do so for their husbands.
“It was mind-boggling. A petition was done by all the women employed at the company to change this kind of archaic thinking. A lot has changed since then, but there are still a lot of differences as to how women are treated in the energy sector,” she said.
“As they say, men are promoted because of their potential, women are promoted due to our performance, so we have to work so much harder than men to prove ourselves in this industry.”
She grew up and went to school in Sangre Grande with her seven siblings.
Asked about her female role models, she said she admired how her mother, who came from very humble circumstances, and along with her father, was able to ensure she and her siblings all received a proper education, along with instilling in her children the values of faith, integrity, respect, discipline and hard work.
She also noted that her family is her rock, and her husband, children and sisters and brothers have supported her through thick and thin, in sickness and in health.
Asked whether she believed there is a role for the business sector to end gender-based violence, Chow said dealing with gender-based violence is a societal issue.
“Any kind of sexual harassment, coercion or discrimination has absolutely no place in the workplace. What we need to do is have the procedures and policies implemented and communicated by the leadership to prevent this from happening. There must be consequences as these are very serious offences.”
Chow has held several leadership roles in oil and gas operations, both locally and internationally. Her previous role was as chief operating officer at Atlantic—a position she held until she retired in December 2018.
She said it is important to be confident and prepared at all times as it can be intimidating presenting a plan or making a point to a roomful of only men. She underscored the importance of being an active listener and being ready to respond.
She explained that as a leader, “The first thing you have to provide is the vision for your organisation, give the direction and then the boundaries and, most importantly, support, as the most important trait in a leader is humility.”
Chow indicated the importance of having a strong team for executing the vision of Heritage.
She explained there are many women holding senior positions in the company, but the company is committed to continuing to mentor and coach women in Heritage.
She indicated she had several male role models and cited bpTT’s then regional president Robert Riley, who gave Trinidadians and Tobagonians like herself the opportunity to go international and show what they are capable of.
“There were two other men you will not know who also inspired me. They looked past race, creed and culture and sponsored me through the ranks.”
She concluded that she is grateful and sincerely humbled by the opportunity to serve T&T as the CEO of Heritage and intends to give back as much as she can because she has been given so much by T&T.