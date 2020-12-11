Four hundred and forty -one street dwellers have been identified by the Ministry of Social Development.
At the end of 2019, the figure for Port of Spain was 190, which was a reduction from 365 in 2010, Minister of Social Development, Donna Cox said, as she responded to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards in the Senate yesterday.
Giving a breakdown, she said 71 homeless people lived in San Fernando, 39 in Woodbrook, 14 in San Juan (though she said this number is rising because once you approach them in Port of Spain or anywhere, they change location), 26 in Arima, 20 in Chaguanas, six in Point Fortin, five in Princes Town, three in Couva, two in St Augustine and one in Aranjuez.
Asked by Richards whether there were plans to identify a more appropriate centre in Port of Spain because Riverside Plaza was considered to be substandard, Cox said her ministry was now in the process of identifying an area to house them as well as an assessment centre.
The ministry had discussions with the Ministry of Housing to give assistance with transitional housing and long care facilities, she said, adding that there will be a meeting of the Ministries of Health, Housing, Rural Development and Social Development, the Port of Spain Mayor and other stakeholders to get a commitment on the various roles they will play in addressing the problem of street dwellers.