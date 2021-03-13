Teamwork at its best.
These were the words of acting principal at Naparima Girls’ High School (NGHS), Karen Bally, to describe the institution’s success in copping one of the 2020 President’s Medals.
It is the second year in a row that the school has been the recipient of the award. The pupils in both years were in the business category.
Bally yesterday credited the collaboration of the pupils, parents and teachers at the school which she said is known for holistic development and excellence.
Anjali Maharaj, 18, of Gopaul Lands, Marabella, was on Thursday named the President’s Medal winner in the category of business studies, creative and performing studies, general studies, humanities/modern studies, language studies and technical studies.
NGHS received six open scholarships and six additional scholarships out of the 100 scholarships offered following the 2020 Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).
Bally said when schools closed last year March due to Covid-19, “our teachers wud have gone straight on-line with our exam classes especially. Eventually everybody but in the initial stages, the exam classes would have been the priority; form five, lower six and upper six … I have to commend the dedication of the staff to continue working with our students straight through until the exams ... For going all out to make sure the girls got everything that they wanted or they needed during this time that we would have not been physically in school with them. (For) being there for them constantly,” she said.
She added: “We work with all of our students and we always look forward to excellent results… We’re always very pleased when one of our students achieves such a high award.”
Bally was also in high praise of the leadership of former principal, Carolyn Bally-Gosine, who retired last June.
Bally described Anjali as always being a very hard working pupil who was also involved in school activities.
She said the teenager was the president of the school’s business club, part of the Indian Cultural Club and Badminton Club and even the Crochet Club.
Bally said the involvement of the pupils in extra-curricular activities gives them a chance to relax and to relieve stress.
She encouraged upcoming CAPE pupils to keep working hard and keep focused on their goals.
She also advised them to have a form of relaxation or stress reliever, physical activity and to keep in contact with their friends
Back in 2019, NGHC pupil, Shivanie Rampersad-Maharaj, won the President’s Medal.