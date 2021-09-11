“If you don’t do your best, you can’t be the best.”
These are the words of acting principal of Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School, Robert Seerattan.
In congratulating top Secondary Assessment examination (SEA) pupil Kirsten Ramsaran on her achievement which has brought immense happiness, pride, and recognition to Rousillac Presbyterian Primary, Seerattan also praised all who wrote the exam this year.
Seerattan told the Express yesterday that at the school they strive to do a mixture of academics, arts, sports, and music to have more well-rounded pupils.
“It can’t just be all about books. The children need a break from the online studies. The new normal has brought about new approaches, but it does not change the fact that we have to work with students,” he said.
Seerattan said one of the areas the school focused on was ensuring that most children had an online device for their studies.
“We pushed for corporate sponsorship because there was a lack of devices for students to do online school. Our persistence paid off, and now, more than 50 per cent of students have devices. We have been working hard to ensure the success of all students, and Kirsten represents just one of the many students at our school who strives to do her best,” he said.
“It is a combination of a number of things that would of help towards this achievement. An all-around student is one of the ideals at Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School. This is something we promote. We have learned over the years we cannot bombard students with school work. They need time to relax, so they can come back and be refreshed to do their best,” Seerattan said.
Dedication and perseverance
Councillor for Otaheite/Rousillac Javeed Mohammed told the Express yesterday while Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School does not fall within his constituency, he was proud to see a small school in a rural part of the country had done exceptionally at this year’s SEA.
Mohammed said, “As a past student of the school, there are a lot of children from my district who attend Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School. I’ve been impressed with the level of dedication the parents, teachers, and students put out during this time. We are in a pandemic, and yet, they have persevered. It shows for all students who wrote the SEA, once they work hard at their goals, they can achieve whatever they want.”
When it comes to children successfully navigating their studies through the new normal, Mohammed said there must be a healthy balance.
“While you will be focused on your studies because you have that end goal you want to achieve, try to break up your study time with extra-curricular activities that are permissible at this time,” he said.