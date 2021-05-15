Gary

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service has issued a media release regarding the application for curfew passes.

The release stated that Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith advised members of the business community that due to new regulations under the present State of Emergency, organizations that can be classified under the remit of essential services. 

CoP Griffith said that their staff who must operate during the hours of 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. are required to submit a letter of request for curfew passes with immediate effect.

The letter must contain the following:

• details regarding the classification of the type of business/organization.

• the number of personnel who require passes and their names and designation.

• registered address of the business and location of operations.

• Primary contact person’s name, phone number, and email address

All letters should be sent to cop@ttps.gov.tt

