While the Omicron variant has very similar symptoms to the Delta variant, some key differences have been noted which people should pay attention to.
According to Dr Joanne Paul, the Senior Paediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist at the North Central Regional Health Authority, what has been observed is more muscular pain but less of the loss of smell and loss of taste.
Paul, who was speaking during Monday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference noted that sore throat was one of the major symptoms with Omicron, to the extent that a patient’s throat may be sore for around five to seven days, and it might be even painful and might even go to tonsillitis.
She stated that while on the international front Omicron appears to slightly milder than the Delta variant, it doesn’t mean that it’s mild, but more moderate to severe.
“And what is shown also in terms of the unvaccinated, they’re the ones who are showing more of the severe manifestations with Omicron, while the ones who are vaccinated are the ones who are milder, so it’s still not a mild disease.”
She said also significant is that it has larger numbers, meaning it is very transmissible.
“So when you look at that combination of much larger numbers with moderate illnesses to severe illnesses, we’re looking at the capacity to overwhelm the health system, so we still have to vigilant and do our best to reduce the surge possibly.”
Paul noted that another significant observation is that healthcare workers are not getting infected in the hospitals, but more so in their homes and their communities.
“So the thing is that the families of healthcare workers, those homes have to be extra vigilant to maintain their public health measures at the home in terms of physical distancing, washing your hands, trying to have the house as ventilated as possible, also trying to maximise outdoor time. If you’re having a small family get-together try to be outdoors because you’re trying to protect that healthcare workers so they could be able to go to work and take of us.”
She stated that another difference with Omicron is that more infections among children are being observed based on global trends.
“What we are seeing in children, they definitely had an increase in hospitalisations. In terms of the trend, we’re seeing three to fivefold increase in hospitalisations.
What we’re seeing is different groups, you have the incidental category where they might come in with a fracture of their wrist or their hand and thy also have Covid by chance, but that’s a smaller group. The larger group are the ones who come in with pure Covid because it’s so transmissible, so you’re having an increase in Omicron coming through with regards to children in terms of hospitalisation.”
She stated that trends in the USA, UK, India and South Africa have shown lots of fever, which brings with it fever fits, and more upper respiratory infections among which would be sore throat and croup.
“So we have the fever fits and an increase in MISC (Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome in Children). So far we’ve had 69 and we’re probably going to see an upsurge in that.
Paul stated that she was told by her foreign counterparts that the major risk factor for children is obesity, in terms of seeing any effect with Omicron.
“So, we’re looking at that in terms of the immune deficiencies like sickle cell. Obesity and sickle cell aside from the cardiac elements and the syndromes, are one of the major factors with Omicron in terms of having severe manifestations in children, to be hospitalised and being very sick.
“The other significant factor are the age groups. So far we have the 12 to 18 age group of the adolescents who will have the comorbidities, so there will be sickle cell and obesity, but we have the younger age groups, the zero to five, the babies, the one-year-old, who will also present and they will present sick and with fever and other things associated with that.”
She noted that croup was among the common manifestations of Omicron.
“Croup is really where the upper airway in the child, already small, becomes a bit inflamed so they can’t breathe as much, and so they might present with a cough that sound similar to the bark of a seal.
She said parents need to prepare for such instances.
“We have the vaccines for the 12 to 17-year-olds, we know that that adolescent population will be the ones going to hospitals, so I would recommend be aware, especially if your child is obese. We’re looking at kidney disease, sickle cell, cerebral palsy, thyroid disease, any syndrome…aside from every child but those in particular, I want you to make sure you get your adolescent child vaccinated as soon as possible. We’re expecting a three to five fold increase in the admissions to hospitals.”
She also recommended that parents and guardian should have a Covid pack at home.
“So for instance, you have a development of sore throat, the child may become dehydrated, so you have your ibuprofen, paracetamol, vitamin C.”
Paul also stressed that gesol or some other element of rehydration should be kept.
“We’re looking at you having your saline nose drops, your humidifier or vapourizer, just to get some steam in terms of if they’re having difficulty breathing, just to help them with that congestion.
She encouraged parents to liaise with their family doctors, paediatricians or nurses to make sure they are well prepared for whatever will be happening with their child.
“Children listen but they watch what you do so I’m also recommending that you talk to your child and explain to them what they should be doing so when they go there themselves, they would be washing their hands, wearing their masks, also having physical distancing including increased ventilation at home and outdoor activities. Let them know also so they will be doing and following you,” Paul noted.