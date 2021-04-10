la

The Minister of Rural Development and Local Governmen Kazim Hosein says that the Disaster Management Units of all fourteen Municipal Corporations have been activated to collect relief supplies for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Following the eruption of the La Soufrière Volcano, the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) has been coordinating a relief collection drive in support of St Vincent and the Grenadines. Through this initiative, the national community can support by donating much needed relief items to the citizens affected by this natural disaster during this critical time. In a coordinated, All-Of-Government approach, the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, through the Disaster Management Units at the fourteen (14) Municipal Corporations stand ready to assist.

Those interested in donating to the relief collection drive are asked to follow the Immediate Needs List provided by the National Emergency Management Organisation (NEMO) of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. This is necessary so that we do not send unsolicited supplies that may overwhelm the country’s logistics system.

Immediate Needs List

* Water Tanks (800 and 1,000 gallons)

* Buckets (5 gallons)

* Folding Cots

* Portable Potties (Toilets)

* Blankets

* Field Tents (20ft x 20ft)

* Field Kitchen

* Sleeping Mats

* Respirator masks with filters

* Goggles

* Reflective Vests

* Caution Tape (100ft roll)

* Hygiene Kits

Relief items can be dropped off today (Saturday 10th April, 2021) and collection will resume on Monday 12th April, 2021 at the following locations:

City of Port Of Spain DMU

Corner Observatory and Quarry Streets,

Port of Spain

623-5092 or 800-7722 (hotline)

City of San Fernando DMU

#69A Circular Road, San Fernando

657- 5758 or 800- 7238 (hotline)

Point Fortin Borough Corporation DMU

Cap de Ville Main Road, Point Fortin

648-6543 or 800-7322 (hotline)

Arima Borough Corporation DMU

Stockpile, O'Meara Rd, Arima

646-2394 or 800-2222 (hotline)

Chaguanas Borough Corporation DMU

154 -156 Cumberbatch Street, Chaguanas

671-5958 or 800-3222 (hotline)

Diego Martin Regional Corporation DMU

2-3 Orchid Drive, Petit Valley

800-3672 (hotline)

San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation DMU

Uriah Butler Highway, Mt Hope

800-7572 (hotline)

Tunapuna/ Piarco Regional Corporation DMU

Macoya Extension, Macoya, Tunapuna

645 5583 or 800 8772 (hotline)

Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation DMU

#9 Railway Road, Couva

636-3700 or 800-2882 (hotline)

Siparia Regional Corporation DMU

Upstairs Siparia Market, Lower High Street, Siparia

742-4914 or 800-4772 (hotline)

Princes Town Regional Corporation DMU

Corner of Railway Rd and French Street, Princes Town.

357-0218 or 800-7872 (hotline)

Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation DMU

Corner of De Verteuil & Dougdeen Streets, Rio Claro

800-4672 (hotline)

Penal Debe Regional Corporation DMU

218 A SS Erin Road Debe

647-0034 or 800-7372 (hotline)

Sangre Grande Regional Corporation DMU

Turure Road, Eastern Main Road

280-2938 or 800-7372 (hotline)

Hosein encouraged the public to demonstrate Caribbean solidarity and assist in any way they can.

