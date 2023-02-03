Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was not called upon to state how will Trinidad and Tobago compensate Venezuela for its supply of natural gas from the Dragon Field given that the licenses granted by the United States to countries doing business with Venezuela prevent them make cash payments to the Nicolas Maduro administration.
When that question was posed by Oropouche East Member of Parliament (MP) Roodal Moonilal, during the ‘questions to the Prime Minister’ segment of Parliament on Friday, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George did not allow it.
Moonilal’s question came following a statement from Maduro on Thursday where he lashed out the US for giving permission to countries to negotiate with Venezuela, but disallowing them to pay in dollars or any form of cash.
Last year Washington authorized US and European firms to resume taking Venezuelan crude oil on the condition no funds be paid to Venezuela, while last week Trinidad and Tobago was authorized by the US to import gas from Venezuela’s Dragon Field, but cash was barred from changing hands.
Rowley however, did respond to questions related to the issue.
Asked by Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee to provide a timeline for when the project will produce its first supply of gas, given the granting of a two-year license by the US, the PM responded: “On the occasion on this very important development for the people of Trinidad and Tobago, I spoke publicly at length on this matter indicating where we were, and persons familiar with the gas industry, the energy business in Trinidad and Tobago, will know that when I said that we have to wait for the developments from the operator, in this case its Shell, to give us these details now that we are able to proceed in some way. And even before we get here, Madame Speaker, I did indicate that there are some significant negotiations to take place.
“So, the Member asking about first gas is really mischievous. We’re not anywhere talking about first gas, Madame Speaker, and the member knows that. But, having said that, this is a waste of time and nothing good will come out of it. I’m afraid, I have no new information to add other than what I gave on the day when I made that statement.”
When Lee asked if the Government of Venezuela has officially agreed to the terms and conditions stipulated by the United States, Rowley noted that the matter is one that requires State to State communication.
“The first hurdle has been crossed. The Government of Venezuela has made no public statement with specific to Trinidad and Tobago’s use of the OFAC (Office of Foreign Assets Control) license. Trinidad and Tobago is in touch with Venezuela. We have meeting schedules and negotiations ahead of us, and therefore, I can say nothing further at this time,” he added.
Naparima MP Rodney Charles then stated that it is not correct to say that Venezuela has not spoken…, but he was stopped short by Annisette-George who told him to ask a proper question.
Charles then asked the PM if he’s aware that President Maduro has indicated that he will not be part of a colonial arrangement that does not allow for cash payment to Venezuela?
Rowley: I’m sure the Member is aware of what I just said, and he understands English. I said that with respect to Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago, I’m not talking about the statement by Maduro talking about the American behavior and colonialism. I was very clear in how I chose my words and I do not wish the Member for Naparima to speak for me or to say what I said, what I didn’t say. I was very clear with respect to Venezuela treating with Trinidad and Tobago on this issue. The Venezuelan Government has made no statement, and that’s very important. This eagerness for this to fail resides in the bosom in our Members on the other side and I’ll ask you to wait.