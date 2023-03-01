Sex slaves, human trafficking- use
Commissioner of Police, Erla Christopher has ordered an investigation into the allegations of Human Trafficking, currently in the public domain.

Following a meeting with the Director of the Counter Trafficking Unit, Commissioner Christopher appointed a special team of officers to investigate the matter.

Commissioner Christopher added, “These allegations of human trafficking are serious, and will not be taken lightly”.

She has given the assurance that the matter will be vigorously pursued and thoroughly investigated.

