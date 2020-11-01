PRESIDENT general of the Oilfield Workers Trade Union (OWTU) Ancel Roget has said that it is not giving up that there is a chance for Patriotic Energies and Technology Limited (PECL) to acquire the assets of the defunct Petrotrin oil refinery.
At a press conference at OWTU's headquarters on Sunday at Roget said that although they were taken by surprise by Minister of Energy Franklin Khan's announcement that PECL's proposal was rejected, but they will not "throw their hands in the air".
Instead, Roget said that he wished to continue engagement with the Government for the completion of the acquisition process of Petrotrin, paving the way to the re-opening of the refinery in the interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
"We are humbly requesting that at this point that the best way forward is for our latest proposal to go before this independent Cabinet-appointed committee so that they can scrutinise thoroughly all the areas to determine if we had come up short, or if we indeed we had all the requirements which we are saying with confidence that we had met all", said Roget.
"We were taken by surprise yesterday, but we are still not throwing our hands in the air. We are confident that the body of work that was done can stand the scrutiny and see us through", said Roget.
He recalled that in PECL's bid for the Petrotrin's assets began in August 2019, it made a $700 US upfront payment, and a month later the Government announced that PECL was the preferred bidder.
Roget said that they beat 77 other international bidders, and PECL was the only local company but had engaged an international business team in their bid.
He said that Patriotic had accepted Government's offer of a three-year moratorium, ten years to pay the purchase price at a fair market value interest rate, and ten conditions to be answered within one month.
Roget said that the Cabinet appointed an independent evaluation committee to discuss the terms and requirements for the ten-point conditions.
The OWTU President said that the PECL's international business partners are still seeing opportunities for PECL because of the uniqueness of a number of issues in the proposal which he was unable to divulge.
"No one has left the table", said Roget of the relationship with the international business partners. "This is why we are making this call".
Roget said it was a long and rigorous process to present the proposal to Government on Thursday.
He outlined that PECL spent tens of millions of dollars to produce a comprehensive business plan and detailed market and feasibility studies.
Roget said he was concerned that these documents were in the hands of the Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited team and the board.
"We are concerned that these documents are in the hands of the board, where these documents can end up, and who can be favoured with those documents", said Roget.