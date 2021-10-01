Kendall Grant, alias "Hundred", was arrested on September 26 in relation to a string of burglaries that took place in the Central Division over the last two months.
Grant, 37, of Enterprise, was charged for the offence of fixtures by WPC King, and two offences of store breaking and larceny charged by by PC Gaskin and WPC King, respectively.
He was scheduled to appear in a virtual hearing before a Chaguanas magistrate on Thursday.
A police report said that on August 16, a manager at a restaurant located on Rodney Road, Endeavour secured the premises then left around 6.30 p.m.
He returned two days later around 8.30 a.m. and observed that the restaurant had been burglarized.
Missing were ten bottles of assorted alcoholic beverages valued at $3,000, three electronic tablets valued at $7,400, and $8,200.
In the second incident, the owner of a restaurant located on Southern Main Road, Couva, returned to the premises on September 13,
Missing were two water pumps valued at $5,000, an A.O. Smith pressure tank valued at $2,000, Two 200-pound gas cylinder tanks valued at $1,600.
In the third incident, a security officer working at a gym located on Rodney Road, Endeavour, secured the building around 7 p.m. on September 16.
He returned around 6 a.m. the following day and allegedly observed a door on the eastern side of the building open.
Checks revealed $4,500 along with 200 envelopes were missing.
Investigations into all three incidents were conducted by the Chaguanas Criminal Investigations Department (CID) and led to the arrest of Grant.
Police recovered two water pumps and an A.O. Smith pressure tank.