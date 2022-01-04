Tobago
Assistant Commissioner of Police (Tobago) William Nurse has ordered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding a zess lime that extended into New Year’s Day in Tobago.
Police said hundreds gathered just outside the former Shade Nightclub in Bon Accord, Tobago.
In the video, which has circulated on social media, patrons are observed liming, many without masks while others were gathered drinking and blasting music from their cars in a blocko-type affair.
ACP Nurse told the Express, “The promoter of the event might be guilty of an offence and I do not intend to leave the matter undone, especially in light of the rising Covid-19 cases and deaths in Tobago. What was done was against the health protocols, and I have assigned an investigator in the matter.” (EW)