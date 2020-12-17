SEVERAL hundred nationals are expected to return home for Christmas, as part of a series of repatriation exercises.
Acting Principal Medical Officer in charge of institutions Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said yesterday three repatriation flights are expected within the next five to six days.
One group of about 132 returning nationals was expected by 8 p.m. yesterday from New York, Abdool-Richards said during the Ministry of Health’s virtual press conference on Covid-19.
Another group of 132 people is expected from Barbados on December 18 and flights are expected from Miami and Canada in the coming days.
She reminded that repatriation exercises were dependent on the ability of the parallel healthcare system to host returning nationals either in quarantine or in hospital care if a person is found to be Covid-19 positive.
“The repatriation of returning nationals from high- and medium-risk countries, as per the Ministry of Health’s policy, is dependent on the availability of spaces in the State and State-supervised quarantine facilities,” Abdool-Richards said.
She noted that of 15 new positive cases reported on Tuesday, seven people were returning nationals.
Facilities coping
State quarantine facilities are currently at 75 per cent capacity, Abdool-Richards said.
There are now 13 State and State-supervised quarantine facilities in operation, she said, adding: “These repatriation exercises are timed on the availability of these facilities, which is dependent on several factors and not just the availability of occupancies. We have to take into consideration if there are positive Covid-19 cases, which would affect the sanitisation and decontamination of the facility. Also, there has to be an airing out period for that room or area for two weeks, as per (World Health Organization) guidelines.”
Two facilities are reserved for high-risk groups and those unable to self-isolate, Abdool-Richards said, disclosing that a cohort of deportees had arrived from the US requiring additional security. Repatriated nationals from high-risk territories like the US are required to quarantine for six days in State or State-supervised facilities, to be followed by a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test on the sixth day.
The returnee must then isolate at home for seven days, under State supervision.
Abdool-Richards also confirmed that Government has not yet ordered a Covid-19 vaccine and local authorities continue to monitor for certification by the WHO.
Trinidad and Tobago maintains close contact with the WHO and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) for this purpose.
“The Ministry of Health will be guided by the WHO for the selection of a vaccine,” she said, adding that Government on Tuesday signed an agreement with PAHO for distribution of a vaccine by the Ministry.
She addressed reports of a mutated strain of the coronavirus coming out of the United Kingdom and said this was unlikely to impact the efficacy of a vaccine.
She said the Ministry was awaiting the Caribbean Public Health Agency’s pronouncement on if a mutation occurred.